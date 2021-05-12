La Liga will see public admitted this season, the government rules

The public will be able to return to La Liga stadiums this season but only in territories in epidemiological phase one, or areas with an accumulated incidence of less than 50, according to Diario AS. The news comes 14 months after covid-19 forced football behind closed doors, but will only be applied, for now, in the Valencian Community, Galicia, Extremadura and the Balearic Islands.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, the Minister for Culture and Sports, said that the qualifying regions will be allowed to admit 30% of the stadium with a ceiling of 5,000 people. It won’t be possible to eat or smoke in the stadium and a mask must be worn at all times, while temperatures will be taken at the entrance. The decision was taken following repeated requests from La Liga and its president, Javier Tebas.

The news comes amidst a positive moment in Spain’s long fight against covid-19. The state of alarm ended on May 9th, coinciding with a drop in infections and a high rate of vaccination. It should be noted, however, that decisions on the status of said territories will be made on a week-by-week basis, and territories can only admit public when they’ve been in phase one for 14 days.