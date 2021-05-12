Debate about Ronald Koeman’s future intensifies

Barcelona left La Liga behind them at Levante on Tuesday evening, according to Marca. The Blaugrana blew two leads to draw 3-3, turning the title battle into a two-horse race fought between Atletico and Real Madrid. Ronald Koeman, Barcelona’s coach, has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and it’s only going to intensify after last night.

Placing Sergi Roberto at centre-back was a mistake and cost a goal. The team lacked the focus and strength to hold a lead against an inferior side, something that cost them the title last night. But a job isn’t defined by one night. He’s done well in pulling the team from the depths engendered by the 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon, and has got Lionel Messi back to playing his best football. He’s also blooded youth.

Koeman has also been unlucky with injuries, especially to key men like Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique. But there’s been a distinct lack of tactical consistency, decisions simultaneously stubborn and erratic. The defence has let him down in the key moments, especially in games of importance. Joan Laporta has been quiet on Koeman’s future in recent weeks, and the nature of Tuesday’s defeat could signal the end for the Dutchman.