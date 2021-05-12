Criticism in France for Aymeric Laporte switching to La Roja

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte switched allegiance from France to La Roja on Tuesday, with the ambition of playing for Luis Enrique’s side at Euro 2020. It’s a decision that’s generated criticism and disappointment in France according to Marca.

Laporte, who has never played for the French senior team, has played 24 matches in their underage setup and made three of Didier Deschamps’ squads, but never took to the field. The last time he was picked was back in August of 2019, but he was injured and unable to join up with the group.

Many in France point to statements he made in March as hypocritical, where he said wearing the blue shirt has always been his dream and that playing for France at youth level was one of the best experiences of his life.

Laporte has also said in the past that he was disappointed to not be picked by Deschamps, and had even gone so far as sending him a message. Back in December of 2018, the defender hinted that it may be personal, rather than professional, reasons that the French coach didn’t select him.

Former French national team players, like Jerome Rothen and Emmanuel Petit, have criticised Laporte for his decision. They label him to be opportunistic, and argue that if you’re French, you’re French, and if you’re Spanish, you’re Spanish.