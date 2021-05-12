Casemiro walking a tight rope

Casemiro is walking a tight rope, note Diario AS. The Brazilian has accumulated nine yellow cards this season and is one away from picking up a ban, a situation that comes at the most pivotal moment of the season, with three games to go and the title at stake. Real Madrid’s defensive midfielder is of key importance to them.

Casemiro was booked against Sevilla for protesting to the referee. He’s a player who lives on the edge but is normally able to toe the line, very intelligent in his play. Earlier in the season, for instance, in the return game against Sevilla, he played with four yellow cards to his name despite the fact that next up was a crucial clash with Atletico Madrid.

Should Casemiro pick up another yellow, Zinedine Zidane will be at a loss at to how to replace him. One solution would be to drop Toni Kroos into a deeper role, or play Fede Valverde there if he can be spared as an emergency right-back. Another option would be to play youth-teamer Antonio Blanco. Whatever option is taken, his absence would be felt.