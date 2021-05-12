Barcelona’s seven sins at Levante

Barcelona twice blew leads at Levante in La Liga last night, kissing goodbye to any hopes of a title challenge barring a miracle. The Blaugrana were 2-0 up at half-time only to see Levante come back to 2-2, then went 3-2 up only to draw 3-3. For Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants were guilty of committing seven deadly sins.

First, Barcelona continued their pattern of throwing away advantages, unable to play 90 minutes at the same speed. Second, they failed to convert clear chances. Third, Ronald Koeman for some reason took off Ronald Araujo, probably the most consistent defender at the club this season. Fourth, Koeman withdrew Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann with eight minutes to go, a decision that backfired when Levante equalised.

Fifth, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was beaten too easily. Sixth, the midfield were too sloppy in their play and shopped easy balls. Seventh, there was a clear lack of mental strength and simple belief that Barcelona could win La Liga, a lack of regal bearing that’s proven true.