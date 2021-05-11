Valencia braced for another first-team star exit

Valencia are becoming increasingly worried about the future of upcoming star Kangin Lee, whose contract expires next summer.

The South Korean international is one of the brightest young stars at the Mestalla but his current deal will expire on 30 June 2022 and he is said to be open to a move away from the club.

A report from Radio Marca outlines the situation with the player not currently keen on renewing his deal and if his representatives receive offers, they will relay them to Los Che.

The 20-year-old has appeared 60 times in the first team at Valencia and many fans of the club are not happy that he has not featured more frequently due to his natural talent.

The attacking midfielder has spent the past decade at the Spanish club – whom he joined aged 10 – and he has progressed through the youth ranks to become involved in the first-team squad.

Valencia have lost multiple first-team stars over the past year with little investment in the squad.