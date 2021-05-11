The date when Barcelona will confirm their first summer signing

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia will become the first arrival at Barcelona this summer on 1 July, as per a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

Garcia’s contract at City expires on 30 June and he is already said to have agreed the contact at the Camp Nou, with the only thing now missing the official confirmation.

💥 Te lo ha avanzado Goal … ➡ Eric García será el primer fichaje de la temporada 2021-2022 en el FC Barcelona. El central abandonará el Manchester City el 30 de junio y será nuevo jugador azulgrana 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/PrJv4iBPNC — Goal España (@GoalEspana) May 11, 2021

City play the Champions League final against Chelsea on 29 May so confirmation of the deal may be announced after that clash.

Barcelona transfer news has been dominated by the possible return of the central defender, who left the club’s La Masia system in the summer of 2017 to join City but now looks set to return.

Garcia has also fallen from prominence this campaign, starting just two matches in the Premier League this campaign and none since October – despite starting seven games towards the end of the previous season following lockdown.

His addition will bolster the Blaugrana’s backline next campaign and he will compete for a starting slot alongside Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.