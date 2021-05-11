Spanish football headlines: Barcelona open Messi contract renewal talks, Iniesta renews in Japan and another Real Madrid injury setback

Spanish football headlines for May 11.

Barca open Messi talks

The long-awaited contract negotiations between Barcelona and Lionel Messi have begun, according to a report in Diario Sport.

It is said that the basis of an agreement between the club’s president Joan Laporta and Messi’s father Jorge have taken place this week, but no final economic offer can be made until the results of the club’s audit are found.

However, the latest report appears to be much more upbeat of Messi’s chances of staying at the club beyond this season although there are reservations over the club’s sporting plans and capabilities beyond this summer.

Iniesta renews in Japan

Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has penned a new two-year contract at Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

The veteran midfielder celebrates his 37th birthday on Tuesday and marked the news by agreeing a new contract at the J-League club, meaning he will be at the club until he is aged 39.

Mendy out for the season

There is more concerning Real Madrid news on Tuesday as left-back Ferland Mendy is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

A medical report from Los Blancos this morning confirmed that the France international has suffered from tibial periostitis – meaning he will sit out the remaining three games of the campaign.