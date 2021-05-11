Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona to confirm first signing, Juventus want Zidane and Man City star to play for Spain

Spanish football headlines for May 12.

Barca to confirm first signing

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia will become the first arrival at Barcelona this summer on 1 July, as per a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

Read more: The date when Barcelona will confirm their first summer signing

Garcia’s contract at City expires on 30 June and he is already said to have agreed the contact at the Camp Nou, with the only thing now missing the official confirmation.

Zidane wanted by Juve

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has emerged as a contender to replace Andrea Pirlo as Juventus boss this summer.

Read more: Real Madrid boss Zidane considered for Juventus job

The details are outlined by Marca, who build on reports from Italian media outlets Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport that the former Bianconeri star is an option for the club this summer.

The Frenchman won six trophies at the Old Lady in a distinguished playing spell with the club between 1996 and 2001, where he netted 31 times in 214 first-team appearances before joining Madrid.

Laporte to play for Spain

Aymeric Laporte has secured his Spanish nationality and is now set to represent the nation at this summer’s European Championships.

Read more: Manchester City defender secures Spanish nationality and will play in Euros

The Manchester City defender will be included in this summer’s squad for La Roja, with the details outlined by a report in Marca.

The 26-year-old had previously represented France up to and including Under-21 level but had never made a senior appearance for the international team.