Real Madrid suffer another key defensive injury

There is more concerning Real Madrid news on Tuesday as left-back Ferland Mendy is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

A medical report from Los Blancos this morning confirmed that the France international has suffered from tibial periostitis – meaning he will sit out the remaining three games of the campaign.

Marcelo is now expected to deputise in the left-back position for the Spanish champions for the remaining fixtures, with all four of Madrid’s first choice defenders now unavailable.

Club captain Sergio Ramos will miss the rest of the games alongside right-back choices Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez while Raphael Varane is also out through injury at the moment – although he may return before the season’s end.

It has been a series of injury nightmares for Madrid with constant muscular injuries a running theme of the campaign, with 59 injuries and counting for the season.