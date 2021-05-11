Real Madrid boss Zidane considered for Juventus job

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has emerged as a contender to replace Andrea Pirlo as Juventus boss this summer.

The details are outlined by Marca, who build on reports from Italian media outlets Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport that the former Bianconeri star is an option for the club this summer.

The Frenchman won six trophies at the Old Lady in a distinguished playing spell with the club between 1996 and 2001, where he netted 31 times in 214 first-team appearances before joining Madrid.

Juve’s hegemony on Serie A has ended this year with Inter winning their first league title since 2010 but Pirlo is set to be dismissed from the Turin-based club at the end of the campaign, with the club currently languishing outside the top four.

The report outlines how the future of Zidane at Los Blancos has come under increasing scrutiny following their Champions League semi-final exit against Chelsea, while they may yet end this season trophyless.