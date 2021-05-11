PSG boss Pochettino hints at Sergio Ramos move

The future of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been under scrutiny for months and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has hinted his side may make a move for the defender.

Ramos is out of contract in the Spanish capital on 30 June and there has been no progress on talks that could see him stay at Los Blancos beyond the end of the current campaign.

Pochettino has revealed that whilst he does not want to talk about players that are not his, he dropped a hint that the Spain international and talismanic defender could be on the club’s radar this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino: “Sergio Ramos to PSG? I won’t answer because everything can be misinterpreted… Sergio is a Real Madrid player. But what I can say is that like every team we want to improve in all positions”. 🔵🔴🇪🇸 #PSG @hadrien_grenier — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

As he is yet to accept any renewal offers from the club there is a great deal of uncertainty, especially as Madrid are looking to reduce their wage bill and with the player now aged 35, there will be no long-term deal offered.

Ramos has clocked up 720 senior appearances at club level – at both Sevilla and Madrid – since his debut in 2004, scoring 104 goals in that time.

At international level too he has broken multiple records and has scored 23 goals – a remarkable total for a defender – in 179 caps for the Spanish national team.

However, he is currently out injured and there are concerns he may have already played his final match for the club.