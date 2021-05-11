Manchester City defender secures Spanish nationality and will play in Euros

Aymeric Laporte has secured his Spanish nationality and is now set to represent the nation at this summer’s European Championships.

The Manchester City defender will be included in this summer’s squad for La Roja, with the details outlined by a report in Marca.

The 26-year-old had previously represented France up to and including Under-21 level but had never made a senior appearance for the international team.

The former Athletic Bilbao defender – Laporte clocked up 222 first-team appearances for the Basque giants prior to joining City in January 2018 – now will be a part of Spain’s players going forwards.

He will now be considered strongly not only to be included in the 26-man squad for this summer’s Championships but also a starting slot in Luis Enrique’s side.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Villarreal defender Pau Torres are among those vying for a starting slot, although positions across Spain’s starting XI remain unclear going into this summer.

