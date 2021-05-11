La Liga chief Tebas blasts Barcelona board: “Instead of seeking institutional stability they have sought a bigger mess”

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit out at Joan Laporta and the board of Barcelona for their continued support of a European Super League.

The Blaugrana are one of three clubs – alongside Real Madrid and Juventus – who are still voicing their support for the plans, which would represent a breakaway from UEFA and led to a major backlash throughout football.

League supremo Tebas has now claimed that the Catalan giants insistence on the plans means that not only were they not prioritising the financial stability of their club, but they were going to make their situation significantly worse.

The proposals for the breakaway plans are seemingly dead in the water after nine of the 12 founder clubs pulled out of the agreement, but Barcelona news has seen their club’s continued support for the controversial proposals.

Tebas told reporters on Tuesday, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “I explained to Laporta that he was making an error.

“The current Board of Directors did not participate in the secret meetings and were later convinced in four days. I do not think he is very knowledgeable about the matter.

“I don’t understand Barcelona’s position of staying in that situation at the moment when what they should be looking for is important stability.

“I already said it at the time, before the (Barcelona presidential) elections that should take place as soon as possible to seek institutional stability and with to resolve economic issues.

“What I see is that instead of seeking institutional stability they have sought a bigger mess and that is not good to look for financial solutions to Barcelona.”