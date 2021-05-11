Barcelona open contract renewal talks with Lionel Messi

The long-awaited contract negotiations between Barcelona and Lionel Messi have begun, according to a report in Diario Sport.

It is said that the basis of an agreement between the club’s president Joan Laporta and Messi’s father Jorge have taken place this week, but no final economic offer can be made until the results of the club’s audit are found.

The focus has been how the Blaugrana could possibly fund a deal to keep Messi at the club and ward off interest from other clubs who have more economic possibilities and do not have the volume of club debt that the Catalan giants must pay off.

Messi’s contract at the Camp Nou expires on 30 June and the idea of the Blaugrana is to offer him a long-term contract which will continue his relationship with the club after his playing days are over.

However, the latest report appears to be much more upbeat of Messi’s chances of staying at the club beyond this season although there are reservations over the club’s sporting plans and capabilities beyond this summer.

A recent report in Deportes Cuatro outlined how the Argentine would only be offered half of his current salary but over a 10-year contract, meaning he would have the same financial commitment – although this has not been confirmed.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign – but his future now is dominating Barcelona news.

There are less than eight weeks of Messi’s current contract at the Camp Nou left and the club risk losing him as a free agent.