Barcelona defender on Villarreal radar

One of the most unpredictable player futures going into this summer transfer window is that of full-back Emerson Royal.

Both Real Betis and Barcelona must come to an agreement over his future as he is co-owned by both clubs, with one needing to pay €9m to sign his full rights from the other.

A report from Cadena Ser now claims Villarreal want to sign the player outright, although that may depend on whether or not they win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League – or Europe at all – next season.

💥EL VILLARREAL VOL A EMERSON! – El Villareal ha incorporat a Mandi, del Betis, i ara el proper objectiu és Emerson. – El club groguet ja s’ha posat en contacte amb el Barça. – Dependrà de com el Villarreal acaba entrant a Europa, però l’interès existeix. informa @XaviSidro pic.twitter.com/SB3fgVFi4U — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) May 11, 2021

The Brazilian is part-owned by both Betis and Barca in a somewhat convoluted agreement that saw the player move to Spain in January 2019 from Atletico Mineiro in a reported €12.7m deal, with each club paying half of that sum.

The possibility exists that Barcelona transfer news will see the club move to buy him outright this summer before selling him in a permanent deal to raise funds, with the Blaugrana already well-stocked in the right-back area.

The 22-year-old has made 77 first-team appearances for Betis and been capped at international level for Brazil.