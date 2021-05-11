Ante Budimir brace fires Osasuna to 3-2 victory over Cadiz in La Liga

Osasuna beat Cadiz 3-2 in a thrilling La Liga clash at El Sadar on Tuesday evening. Ante Budimir gave the hosts a 38th minute lead before Ivan Saponjic equalised from the spot in the 49th. Budimir got his second in the 75th minute to retake the lead for Osasuna, with Roberto Torres adding a third in the 86th from a penalty kick. Alberto Perea pulled one back in the 91st but it was to be nothing but a consolation.

The result sees Osasuna climb above Cadiz into eleventh, a point behind Granada, two behind Celta Vigo and three behind Athletic Bilbao. Cadiz are a point behind Osasuna, four clear of both Valencia and Levante. Both sides will be content with their campaigns.

Osasuna go to the league leaders next, facing Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, before welcoming Real Sociedad to Pamplona on the last day of the season. Cadiz host Elche next at the Ramon Carranza, before closing the season out at Levante.