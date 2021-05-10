Who will win the 2020-2021 La Liga?

La Liga is the highest level of football in Spain and one of the most famous leagues in the world. There are only a couple of matchdays left in this season and the competition for first place is between the top four clubs in the table:

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

They have qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage and there are a few fixtures left that will decide the winner of the 2020-2021 La Liga. We didn’t include Sevilla in the picture because they are currently with seventy points, which means that climbing the table to first place with the few matches left would be next to impossible.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid is the reigning La Liga champion and the club with most titles over the years – thirty-four exactly. Their chances are high especially considering that they have a positive history and are already in the top three teams to qualify for the group stage at the UEFA Champions League. The club also holds the record for most Champions League titles in the history of the tournament (thirteen).

Karim Benzema is the second-best goalscorer in La Liga with twenty-one goals and eight assists. He is seven goals behind Messi, but there are only a few matches left and it’s highly doubtful that he will win that title this season.

Barcelona

Barcelona won the La Liga last in the 2018-2019 season and they have twenty-six La Liga titles overall. Everyone was hyped for their match with the League’s top team (for now) Atletico Madrid because, and on Saturday they drew, which will give Real Madrid an advantage in the upcoming matches. There are three more matches and with the top three teams being so close the battle will be interesting.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is the current top scorer of La Liga with twenty-eight goals and nine assists. It’s highly unlikely that someone will take that title away from him with so few matches left. Messi has been in Barcelona for his entire senior career and a part of his youth career.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid is the current top team in the La Liga table, but that might not be true for long. They are only two points ahead of Barcelona and three points ahead of Real Madrid. In their next matches, they will face Real Sociedad, Osasuna, and Valladolid.

Atletico Madrid has won the La Liga ten times in the past and this season they have a chance to score the eleventh title if the circumstances allow it. Their boss Diego Simone says that they will take it one game at a time and do their best.