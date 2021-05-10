Spanish football headlines: Dembele wants to leave Camp Nou, Barcelona name squad for Levante clash and Camavinga gives Real Madrid update

Dembele poised for Barcelona exit

Barcelona news on Monday sees a report that Ousmane Dembele does not want to renew his contract at the Camp Nou and could leave the club as a free agent next year.

Dembele’s contract at the club expires in June 2022 and it is said by Deportes Cuatro that the player neither wants to renew his deal nor accept a transfer this summer – meaning he could leave for free next year.

Busquets back for Barca

Sergio Busquets has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Levante in this midweek’s La Liga clash despite suffering an injury on Saturday.

The experienced midfielder was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in the weekend’s stalemate draw against Atletico Madrid, although his inclusion in this squad indicates a recovery.

It is a full strength Blaugrana squad, minus long-term absentees Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho.

Camavinga gives Real Madrid update

Real Madrid transfer target Eduardo Camavinga has given an update on his future amid links to the Spanish champions.

Camavinga has told Telefoot, as reported via Diario AS: “It makes you feel flattered and it is nice that teams like Real Madrid or Bayern are interested in your situation.

“I am not going to lie, but I have not yet decided with my family what I will do.”