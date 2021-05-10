Spanish football evening headlines: Spanish players jailed for 10 years after stabbing opponent, Barcelona doubt on Koeman and Real Madrid fitness boost

Spanish football evening headlines for May 10.

Spanish footballers sentenced to jail terms

Two Spanish footballers have been sentenced to serve 10 years each in jail for the stabbing of a rival opponent.

The Provincial Court of Malaga has sentenced them for a crime of attempted murder with the sentences passed on Monday, as reported by Marca.

The two former players of amateur club El Palo were found guilty of attempting to murder Samuel Galan, the captain of their opposition Alhaurín de la Torre.

Koeman doubt at Barcelona

There are growing doubts at Barcelona over whether boss Ronald Koeman should remain at the club beyond this season, according to a report in ESPN.

It is outlined how recent results – including a shock home defeat against Granada and Saturday’s scoreless draw against Atletico Madrid – have led to reservations over the Dutchman’s future at boardroom level.

The Blaugrana currently sit third in La Liga and were eliminated from the Champions League at the Round of the 16 stage, yet they could still win the domestic double.

Varane back for Madrid

There has been a significant boost in Real Madrid news on Monday as central defender Raphael Varane has speeded up his return to first-team action.

As outlined by Diario AS, the Frenchman returned to training on Monday by playing on the grass and could be back in action as early as the weekend.

It is a speedy recovery from the micro-tear suffered in the adbuctor muscle in his right leg last week although he is not thought to have recovered in time to feature against Granada in La Liga this midweek.