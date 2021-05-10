Real Madrid receive significant fitness boost

There has been a significant boost in Real Madrid news on Monday as central defender Raphael Varane has speeded up his return to first-team action.

As outlined by Diario AS, the Frenchman returned to training on Monday by playing on the grass and could be back in action as early as the weekend.

It is a speedy recovery from the micro-tear suffered in the adbuctor muscle in his right leg last week although he is not thought to have recovered in time to feature against Granada in La Liga this midweek.

However, he does aim to be back to face Athletic Bilbao this coming weekend and will also be involved in the final game of the campaign against Villarreal.

It is a timely boost for Madrid who are also currently without captain Sergio Ramos through injury while right-back duo Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez set to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez have formed the central defensive duo in recent weeks.