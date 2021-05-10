Real Madrid linked with Tottenham defensive star

Real Madrid could make a shock summer move for Tottenham defender Serge Aurier ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The Ivory Coast international has slipped down the pecking order in North London with previous Spurs boss Jose Mourinho opting for summer signing Matt Doherty as his first choice right back.

Despite returning to the first team fold under interim boss Ryan Mason, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain defender is rumoured to be unsettled at the Premier League club and wants to move on.

According to reports from French outlet Footmercato, via Diario AS, he has no intention of extending his contract beyond its current state, which ends in 2022, and could leave in a cut price deal.

Los Blancos are reportedly tracking his situation as Zinedine Zidane looks to source right back cover, with concerns over the long term fitness of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez potentially missing the start of next season due to a long term injury.

Image via Getty Images