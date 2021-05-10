Real Betis boost Europa League hopes with key Granada win

Real Betis have secured a vital win in their quest for Europa League qualification this season thanks to a 2-1 victory over neighbours Granada.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side came out on top in the Andalucian derby thanks to a brace either side of the break from star striker Borja Iglesias at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

You have to see it to believe it… 🤯@RealBetis_en bundled in an indirect free-kick in the 87th minute to beat Granada this evening! 💚 🎥 #LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/Pj5AUO5UmT — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) May 10, 2021

The win means Pellegrini’s team leapfrog Villarreal in the race for the Europa League next season, with Unai Emery’s side eyeing a possible back door route into the Champions League, by winning their Europa final against Manchester United later this month.

Real Betis now have a two point lead over the Yellow Submarine, with three games left of the campaign, with a midweek trip to struggling Eibar up next for them.

Granada still have a slim chance of qualifying for the newly formed Europa Conference League, via a seventh place finish this season, and they host Real Madrid on Thursday night.

Image via Getty Images