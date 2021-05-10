Granada La Liga

Real Betis boost Europa League hopes with key Granada win

Real Betis have secured a vital win in their quest for Europa League qualification this season thanks to a 2-1 victory over neighbours Granada.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side came out on top in the Andalucian derby thanks to a brace either side of the break from star striker Borja Iglesias at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The win means Pellegrini’s team leapfrog Villarreal in the race for the Europa League next season, with Unai Emery’s side eyeing a possible back door route into the Champions League, by winning their Europa final against Manchester United later this month.

Real Betis now have a two point lead over the Yellow Submarine, with three games left of the campaign, with a midweek trip to struggling Eibar up next for them.

Granada still have a slim chance of qualifying for the newly formed Europa Conference League, via a seventh place finish this season, and they host Real Madrid on Thursday night.

