Neymar ‘secret contract’ clause with PSG revealed

Neymar‘s long term contract with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain contains a secret extension clause according to reports in his native Brazil.

The former Barcelona superstar finally ended speculation over his future this week by penning a new contract at the Parc de Princes to commit his future to the club until 2025.

However, despite the apparent clarity over his new agreement, reports from UOL, via Mundo Deportivo, claim it includes a ‘retirement clause’ which allows him to return to Brazil before calling time on his career.

The report states the deal includes an option of a 12-month extension, if Neymar want to remain in Paris until 2026, by which time he will be 33.

The deal is rumoured to be geared to allow him to return to Brazil in 2026 to enjoy a swansong at boyhood club Santos.

However, despite Neymar agreeing a new deal, Kylian Mbappe‘s future remains unresolved with the French hotshot due to enter the final 12 months of his own contract in June.