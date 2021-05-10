Athletic Bilbao Barcelona

La Liga clubs dominate home-grown players list

Celta Vigo are the club in Europe’s top five leagues who give a greater percentage of first-team minutes to homegrown players than any other club.

49 percent of minutes for Celta players are for those who graduated through the club’s youth academy, marginally pipping Real Sociedad (48.5 percent) to the crown.

Athletic Bilbao – 40.6 percent – complete an all-Spanish top three in the data carried out by the CIES Football Observatory, with seven La Liga clubs in the top nine.

Osasuna (34.3 percent), Barcelona (29.6 percent), Villarreal (28.1 percent) and Valencia (27.5 percent) are all in the top 10 of European clubs.

French club Saint-Etienne (35 percent), alongside Premier League duo Brighton and Hove Albion (30.1 percent) and Manchester United (27.2 percent) complete the top 10 in Europe’s top five leagues.

Of the Spanish clubs with the lowest amounts, Huesca give 0 percent of minutes to academy graduates with Getafe managing just 0.1 percent.

