Barcelona’s big concern over attacking star

Barcelona news on Monday sees a report that Ousmane Dembele does not want to renew his contract at the Camp Nou and could leave the club as a free agent next year.

Dembele’s contract at the club expires in June 2022 and it is said by Deportes Cuatro that the player neither wants to renew his deal nor accept a transfer this summer – meaning he could leave for free next year.

It is claimed by the report that Blaugrana president Joan Laporta wants the Frenchman either to pen a new deal this summer or be transferred out, so that the club do not run the financial risk next summer.

Dembele’s first three seasons at the Camp Nou were derailed by multiple injury issues – suffering eight different muscular injuries in that time – including missing 11 months of action with a thigh muscle rupture suffered in November 2019.

This season he has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence in form and fitness, featuring 41 times this season and 21 this calendar year – but he has not started in any of the side’s most recent six matches.