Barcelona considering future of boss Ronald Koeman

There are growing doubts at Barcelona over whether boss Ronald Koeman should remain at the club beyond this season, according to a report in ESPN.

It is outlined how recent results – including a shock home defeat against Granada and Saturday’s scoreless draw against Atletico Madrid – have led to reservations over the Dutchman’s future at boardroom level.

The Blaugrana currently sit third in La Liga and were eliminated from the Champions League at the Round of the 16 stage, yet they could still win the domestic double.

However, hopes of a league title are fading – they now must win all their remaining matches and hope that Atleti drop points in two of their three remaining games, while also hoping that Real Madrid slip up.

Earlier on Monday, Koeman had insisted to reporters that he believed his job was safe and that he would see out the second year of his two-year contract.

Koeman told reporters on Monday, ahead of the midweek clash against Levante, as per El Mundo Deportivo: “From the first day the president has shown his confidence in me and for me it is not something to be worried about, I signed two years as a coach and I see myself as Barcelona coach next year.”