Barcelona confirmed squad for key Levante trip: Busquets returns after injury scare

Sergio Busquets has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Levante in this midweek’s La Liga clash despite suffering an injury on Saturday.

The experienced midfielder was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in the weekend’s stalemate draw against Atletico Madrid, although his inclusion in this squad indicates a recovery.

It is a full strength Blaugrana squad, minus long-term absentees Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho.

Unsurprisingly, B team trio Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Minueza and Arnau Tenas – who have all been regulars in the matchday squads in recent months – are all included.

This is a key game for the Catalan giants as they remain two points off the summit of the table – and sitting in third place – with just three rounds of matches remaining.

The Estadio Ciudad de Valencia is a particularly tricky trip for Barcelona’s side – who have lost three of their last four visits to the stadium.