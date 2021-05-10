Barcelona boss Koeman “too nervous” to watch Real Madrid against Sevilla: “I watched Milan against Juventus instead”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has revealed he only watched the first 20 minutes of the clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla on Sunday night as it made him too nervous.

The match pitted two sides in the title race in La Liga against each other just a day after the Blaugrana’s title hopes suffered a major blow as they were held to a scoreless draw at home to Atletico Madrid.

That result left the Catalan giants needing Atleti to drop points in two of their remaining three matches – with Koeman’s side needing to win all three of their outings – if they are to hope of winning the league, while also hoping Madrid drop more points in the run-in too.

Sunday night’s 2-2 draw between Los Blancos and the Andalusian side almost definitely rules Sevilla out of the frame while also was a blow for the reigning champions.

However, Koeman has revealed he instead watched a Serie A match instead, as he was too nervous.

He told reporters on Monday, as per El Mundo Deportivo: “I watched the first 20 minutes of Madrid and then I watched Milan against Juventus instead because it makes me a little nervous to see the other teams. I’d rather watch another game and know the result when it ends.”