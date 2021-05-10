Barcelona and Real Madrid’s B sides discover promotion playoff opponents

The playoff draw for promotion to Spain’s Segunda division was made at the headquarters of the Spanish FA on Monday.

Eight one-off playoff matches will be staged over 15-16 May in Extremadura, with the victors from each game then going into deciding playoff matches to determine the four clubs to earn promotion to the second tier.

The draw is relevant in both Real Madrid news and Barcelona news as each of their B sides – Castilla and Barcelona B respectively – are involved in the competition, alongside the B teams of Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡RECAPITULAMOS!! 🗳️ Estos son los emparejamientos de los Play Off de la #FaseDeAscenso a Segunda División que se disputarán en Extremadura el fin de semana del 15 y 16 de mayo. 🙌🏼 ¡¡MUCHA SUERTE A TODOS LOS EQUIPOS!!#SorteoFaseDeAscenso pic.twitter.com/N9FXP8YR4A — RFEF (@rfef) May 10, 2021

Madrid’s Castilla are given a tough clash against UD Ibiza – who topped their regional group ahead of Barca B, Andorra and Gimnastic Tarragona – and who eliminated Celta Vigo from this season’s Copa del Rey.

Barcelona B have been paired with UCAM Murcia – formerly of the second tier – while La Real’s B side will face FC Andorra – owned by Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique.

Athletic Club’s B side will face the B team of Celta.

Full draw:

Burgos v Calahorra

Real Sociedad B v FC Andorra

Linares Deportivo v Amorebieta

San Sebastian De Los Reyes v Algeciras

Badajoz v Zamora

Ibiza v Real Madrid Castilla

UCAM Murcia v Barcelona B

Athletic Club B v Celta Vigo B