Barcelona and Atletico Madrid stars on a La Liga suspension tightrope

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could face a suspension headache ahead of their final three games of the 2020/21 La Liga season.

Los Rojblancos are leading the way at the top of the table with a two point lead over both Ronald Koeman‘s side and defending champions Real Madrid.

However, with all three sides set for a tense final few weeks of the campaign, Diego Simeone and Koeman could lose certain players to suspension.

According to reports from Marca, Barcelona have six players at risk of a ban with five Atletico stars on the verge of a suspension.

Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Oscar Mingueza, Frenkie De Jong and Antoine Griezmann are just one caution away from a fifth league booking of the season ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Levante.

Full back Jordi Alba is an additional concern as he is one booking away from a tenth caution of 2020/21 which would see him banned for one game.

In Simeone’s camp, Stefan Savic, Koke, Mario Hermoso, Saul Niguez and Thomas Lemar are all walking a tightrope with Casemiro the concern for Zinedine Zidane.