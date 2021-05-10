Atletico Madrid linked with Molde midfield star

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be tracking Molde midfield schemer Fredrik Aursnes ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Los Rojiblancos are likely to be set for a low key transfer window ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season with Diego Simeone‘s transfer budget significantly reduced from previous years.

The Argentinian boss will need to unearth a hidden gem in the months ahead, as he aims to strengthen his squad, and Aursnes is on his radar, according to Norwegian outlet VG.

According to the report, contract talks have stalled between Molde and 25-year old, with his current deal expiring at the end of 2021.

If he does reject the chance to extend his contract with the Eliteserien side, Molde are likely to cash in, to avoid a free transfer exit.

Aursnes has maintained an ever present role in Molde’s midfield for the last five seasons and he could be available for a cut price fee of €2.5m.

