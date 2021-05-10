Arsenal to rival Real Madrid for Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga

Premier League giants Arsenal are rumoured to be tracking Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga ahead of a big money summer move.

The 18-year old has established himself as one of the biggest stars in Ligue 1 in the last two seasons with growing transfer interest in him from across Europe’s major clubs.

Real Madrid have previously been rumoured to be the front runners to sign him ahead of the 2021/22 season, but according to reports from French outlet Le10 Sport, the Gunners will now challenge them.

Mikel Arteta‘s transfer budget is set to be slashed again this summer if his team do miss out on European qualification and that is likely to impact their ability to make an offer.

Camavinga has so far declined to extend his contract beyond its current expiry in June 2022, and if he continues to refuse a new deal, the French club could cash in on him for around €65m.