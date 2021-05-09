WATCH: Super sub Marco Asensio levels for Real Madrid against Sevilla

Marco Asensio has netted a vital leveller for Real Madrid against Sevilla just seconds after coming onto the pitch.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has turned to his substitutes bench to try and force their way back into the game against their Andalucian visitors.

Sevilla edged into an early lead in the Spanish capital via experienced midfielder Fernando’s close range finish.

However, the hosts have struggled to react since the restart of the second period with Asensio’s introduction sparking an immediate change in fortune for the defending La Liga champions.

Toni Kroos‘ clever low pass took the Spanish winger clear of two desperate Sevilla tackles and he confidently took his time to slot past Bono.

A draw means Real Madrid will close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid but a win would send them top based on their head to head record against their city rivals.

