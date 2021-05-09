WATCH: Fernando puts Sevilla 1-0 up at half time at Real Madrid

Sevilla have kept themselves in the La Liga title race in the first 45 minutes of their clash with Real Madrid as Julen Lopetegui‘s side going in 1-0 up at the break.

Real Madrid will overtake current league leaders Atletico Madrid with a win at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano but as it stands it is the visitors who look set to close the title gap.

Los Blancos looked to dictate the pace in the opening stages in the Spanish capital with star man Karim Benzema sharply finishing off Alvaro Odriozola‘s cross after 12 minutes, only for VAR to rule offside against the full back.

And the Andalucians reacted superbly to that let off as veteran midfielder Fernando reacted quickest inside the box to calmly tuck home Ivan Rakitic‘s knockdown.

Fernando gives Sevilla the lead after Karim Benzema had an earlier goal disallowed for Madrid! ⚪🔴 What a big moment that could prove to be in the title race 👀 pic.twitter.com/NA2JNPGhKf — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) May 9, 2021

Zinedine Zidane‘s side did look to respond before the half time whistle with Benezema testing Bono from distance but they face a crucial 45 minutes ahead.

Images via Getty Images