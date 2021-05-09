La Liga News

Valencia beat Real Valladolid to confirm safety from relegation

Valencia secured a 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Sunday afternoon at Mestalla to mathematically confirm their place in La Liga next season. Maximiliano Gomez scored a brace inside the opening hour before Thierry Correia sealed the deal with a third.

It’s a sign of how far Valencia, one of Spain’s biggest clubs, has fallen that they’re celebrating avoiding relegation, but that’s the nature of the chaos both on and off the pitch at the club this past few seasons. They’re now on 39 points, nine clear of the relegation zone heading into the final three games of the season. Valladolid, however, are just a point clear of danger.

Valencia go to Andalusia next to face Sevilla, before hosting Eibar and then travelling to Huesca to close out the season. Valladolid host Villarreal before a trip to face Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, ending their campaign at home against current league leaders Atletico Madrid.

