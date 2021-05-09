Spanish football morning headlines: Madrid feel like they’re back in 2003, Papu adamant Sevilla are still in the title race, Alaba’s move to Madrid analysed, Barcelona feel used by Neymar

Spanish football morning headlines for May 9th

Real Madrid feel like they’re back in 2003

A title race that’s going to the wire, Vicente Del Bosque and Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos and Fernando Hierro, David Beckham and Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid, Marca note, feel like they’ve been transported back to 2003 in many ways, the season Zidane won his only La Liga title during his five years at the Santiago Bernabeu as a player.

Papu Gomez: “We’re not out of the fight for La Liga as some say”

Sevilla travel to the Spanish capital to take on Real Madrid this evening, a game of crucial importance in their La Liga title challenge. The moment looked like it had gone when they inexplicably lost at the Sanchez-Pizjuan to Athletic Bilbao on Monday evening, but Barcelona’s draw with Atletico Madrid has opened a door. Papu Gomez, speaking with Marca, certainly believes they can still do it.

“[David] Alaba takes risks, but he’s done well in choosing Real Madrid”

Anton Toni Polster was one of the most iconic strikers in Spanish football in the 1990s, with long hair and a lot of charisma. He played for Sevilla, Logrones and Rayo Vallecano, and is still the top scorer for the Austrian national team. Speaking with Diario AS, he gave his perspective on his compatriot David Alaba’s imminent move to Real Madrid.

Barcelona feel used by Neymar

Neymar renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 on Sunday, and his long-mooted return to Barcelona seems to be dead in the water. The Brazilian had appeared to be leaning toward a return to the club he left in the summer of 2017, but has ultimately decided to stay in Paris for four more seasons. Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, feel used.