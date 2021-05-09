Barcelona Eibar

Spanish football evening headlines: Valencia beat Valladolid, Eibar win at Getafe, Barcelona Femeni crowned league champions

Spanish football evening headlines for May 9th

Valencia beat Real Valladolid to confirm safety from relegation

Valencia secured a 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Sunday afternoon at Mestalla to mathematically confirm their place in La Liga next season. Maximiliano Gomez scored a brace inside the opening hour before Thierry Correia sealed the deal with a third.

Eibar record last-minute win at Getafe to inspire belief they can still beat the drop

Eibar recorded a thrilling 1-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday afternoon to give their chances of beating the drop this season a real shot in the arm.

Barcelona Femeni crowned champions of Primera Iberdrola

Barcelona Femeni have been crowned champions of Primera Iberdrola after Levante drew 1-1 with Espanyol. The team haven’t lost a single game so far this season, with coach Lluis Cortes putting together a team of phenomenally talented women.

Barcelona Eibar Getafe La Liga Real Valladolid Valencia

