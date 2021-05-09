Real Madrid’s La Liga title hopes in the balance after 2-2 Sevilla draw

Real Madrid‘s chances of defending their La Liga title this season have been dented by a thrilling 2-2 draw at home to rivals Sevilla.

Los Blancos headed into the game at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano knowing that a win would edge them ahead of current league leaders Atletico Madrid with three games to go in 2020/21.

However, Zinedine Zidane‘s side struggled for the majority of the night with second half substitute Marco Asensio netting a vital equaliser to cancel out Fernando’s strike.

But the game descended into chaos in the final ten minutes as Zidane’s side were denied a penalty by VAR with Sevilla subsequently awarded their own spot kick in the same move.

Croatian international Ivan Rakitic grabbed his chance to put Sevilla on course for the win in the final minutes from the spot but Toni Kroos‘ deflected added time strike ensured the home side snatched a point.

MADRID EQUALISE! 😱 Toni Kroos' shot deflects in off of Eden Hazard and it's heartbreak for Sevilla and a title race lifeline for Real Madrid ⚪ pic.twitter.com/ntjeuLUPDk — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) May 9, 2021

Up next for Zidane’s side is a crucial midweek trip to Granada with Sevilla away at Valencia.

Images via Getty Images