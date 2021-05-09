Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga provides future update

Real Madrid transfer target Eduardo Camavinga has offered a fresh update on his future ahead of a possible summer exit from Rennes.

The French international is due to join up with Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus squad for the European Championships next month with speculation intensifying over where he will be playing his club football in 2021/22.

However, despite the growing links with a possible €65m move to the Spanish capital, the highly rated 18-year old has claimed he has not make a solid decision yet.

“It makes you feel flattered and it is nice that teams like Real Madrid or Bayern are interested in your situation,” he told an interview with French outlet Telefoot, as reported via Diario AS.

“I am not going to lie, but I have not yet decided with my family what I will do.”

Los Blancos were rumoured to have been quoted a minimum of €75m for Camavinga last summer, however, his value has now dipped after contract talks at Roazhon Park stalled in 2020.

Real Madrid are expected to make at least one big name signing this summer, as Zinedine Zidane aims to rebuild his squad, with a superstar name coming in alongside the expected arrival of free transfer David Alaba.