Raul’s Real Madrid Castilla secure place in promotion play-offs to Segunda

Real Madrid Castilla secured a massive win at Talavera de la Reina on Sunday afternoon, winning 4-2 in the sixth round of the second phase of Segunda B.

Raul’s men sit in third place in their group, and went into the game knowing that victory would see them secure a place in the play-offs for promotion to Segunda, the second tier in Spanish football.

⚽ 89' ¡GOL! Bonita manera de marcar su primer gol con el Castilla…

✍ Kenneth 👉 @CFTalavera_ 2-4 #RMCastilla pic.twitter.com/lggV313dVL — Cantera Real Madrid (@lafabricacrm) May 9, 2021

Castilla had come into the game having beaten Badajoz, group leader, 3-1, and celebrated their 40th goal of the season – more than any side in Segunda B – with vigour.

Talavera were no mugs themselves, beginning the day with a chance of also making the play-offs and on an unbeaten run of six. The two sides drew the return fixture 2-2 at Valdebebas back in April.

Castilla last competed in Segunda back in 2014, and achieving promotion would be a serious feat for Raul. Madrid’s legendary striker has been the man leading Castilla since 2019, and is keen on taking his coaching career seriously.