Joan Laporta sends message to Barcelona Femeni after they’re confirmed as league champions

Barcelona president Joan Laporta sent a congratulatory message to Barcelona Femeni after they retained their Primera Iberdrola title on Sunday afternoon following Levante’s draw with Espanyol. The team haven’t lost a single game so far this season, with coach Lluis Cortes putting together a team of phenomenally talented women.

Congratulations champions @FCBfemeni! The league is blaugrana because of your effort, your will and commitment. Thank you for making us enjoy so much this season. We win as we are! Visca el Barça! #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/K9OeFumR1V — Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) May 9, 2021

It comes during an excellent week for the club, with Barcelona beating Paris Saint-Germain last weekend to reach the final of the Women’s Champions League for only the second time in their history. They lost to Lyon in 2019, but will be hoping to put that right when they face Chelsea on May 16th.

“Congratulations, champions!” Laporta tweeted according to Mundo Deportivo. “The league is blaugrana because of your effort, dedication and commitment. Thank you for making us enjoy this season so much. We win as we are. Visca el Barca!”

Laporta was yesterday at Camp Nou watching the men’s team draw 0-0 with Atletico Madrid, but he’ll be in attendance for next Sunday’s Women’s Champions League final in Gothenburg. Xavi Puig, head of women’s football at the club since Laporta was elected, represented him in Tenerife, where the team are following their victory over Granadilla.