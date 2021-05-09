Anton Toni Polster was one of the most iconic strikers in Spanish football in the 1990s, with long hair and a lot of charisma. He played for Sevilla, Logrones and Rayo Vallecano, and is still the top scorer for the Austrian national team. Speaking with Diario AS, he gave his perspective on his compatriot David Alaba’s imminent move to Real Madrid.

Alaba’s contract with Bayern Munich comes to an end this summer, and he’s already confirmed that he’ll be leaving the club to pursue a new challenge. It’s an open secret that he’s chosen to come to La Liga and Madrid, the first of several arrivals expected in the Spanish capital this summer with the ambition of strengthening the squad.

“Playing for Madrid is his dream, but it won’t be easy,” Polster said. “At Bayern he’s well-loved and has won many titles. Achieving the same in Madrid is very difficult. But it’s a risk he’s taken, he’s thought it through and now I wish him good luck.

“There’s a lot of pressure for a newcomer. He wanted a new chapter in his career and Madrid will have an exceptional player who can play in many positions; in the centre of midfield, the centre of defence, at left-back. He can do everything. It’s a good decision, and I think he’s done well by choosing Madrid.”

Born in Vienna to a Nigerian father and a mother from the Philippines, Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern after being poached from Rapid Vienna at 16. Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, it’s been the club he’s spent his entire professional career. Alaba has won ten Bundesliga titles in Germany, as well as six German Cups, three German Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.