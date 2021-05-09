Harry Kane keen to secure move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Harry Kane’s cycle at Tottenham Hotspur could come to an end this summer according to reports in England carried by Marca. The English forward, who’s spent most of his career with Tottenham, is considering a change of scene, and will ask club owner Daniel Levy to listen to offers for him in the summer.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with him in the past, but the most likely suitors in the current market are thought to Manchester United, who are preparing a bid of around €100m.

Kane has spoken frequently about his desire to win trophies, something that’s eluded him throughout his time at Tottenham. For him, he’s made clear, individual awards pale in significance to collective titles, a sentiment he repeated when picking up the award for Football of the Year at the London Football Awards this past month.

Tottenham currently sit seventh in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Leicester City. 27, Kane has scored 21 goals and contributed 13 assists in 32 league appearances this season, participating directly in 55% of Tottenham’s goals.