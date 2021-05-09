Gerard Pique wise to Luis Suarez’s tricks: “You’re alright, fat man, don’t screw with me”

Luis Suarez returned to Camp Nou for the first time since leaving it on Saturday afternoon, when his Atletico Madrid locked horns with Barcelona in a game crucial to La Liga’s title race.

The Uruguayan, as is customary, was up for it, playing with his usual vigour and competitiveness. At one point, after a clash with Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, he went down perhaps a little easier than the incident warranted.

Ter Stegen was quick to reprimand his former teammate, wise to his ways, and was soon joined by Gerard Pique. “You’re alright, fat man, don’t screw with me,” the Catalan centre-back said to Suarez according to Mundo Deportivo. “You’re alright.”

The game ended scoreless, a result that suited neither side in truth. It’s handed Real Madrid the chance to take the title race into their own hands this evening when they face Sevilla, as well as enabling Sevilla to pull themselves back into contention should they win.

Atletico are top of the table at the moment, with 77 points from 35 games. Barcelona are second, with 75 from 35, while Madrid are third, with 74 from 34. Sevilla are fourth, with 70 from 34.