Eibar Getafe

Eibar record last-minute win at Getafe to inspire belief they can still beat the drop

Eibar recorded a thrilling 1-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday afternoon to give their chances of beating the drop this season a real shot in the arm.

Eibar v Getafe

The tie was scoreless until the 89th minute, when Jose Recio stepped up to score a dramatic late penalty to give his side an integral victory. The result means that Eibar now sit just two points behind Real Valladolid and safety, although they’re still actually bottom. They’re a point behind both Elche and Huesca, all of whom have three games left to play. Getafe are three points clear of Valladolid and sit 15th.

Eibar v Getafe

Eibar host Europa League-chasing Real Betis next before travelling to Valencia. Their final game of the season is a big one; the men from the Basque Country will host title-chasing Barcelona. Getafe travel to Galicia next to face Celta Vigo, before closing out the season with games against Levante and Granada.

Posted by

Tags Eibar Getafe La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.