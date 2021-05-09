Barcelona Femeni crowned champions of Primera Iberdrola

Barcelona Femeni have been crowned champions of Primera Iberdrola after Levante drew 1-1 with Espanyol. The team haven’t lost a single game so far this season, with coach Lluis Cortes putting together a team of phenomenally talented women.

It’s their second consecutive title, their sixth in their history. Last season’s Primera Iberdrola campaign ended with just 21 games played due to covid-19, with the RFEF giving Barcelona the title as they were nine points clear, note Diario Sport.

The team are right now in Tenerife having just beaten Granadilla, and won’t be able to celebrate their title with supporters until they play Athletic Bilbao at Estadi Johan Cruyff on May 19th.

It comes during an excellent week for the club, with Barcelona beating Paris Saint-Germain last weekend to reach the final of the Women’s Champions League for only the second time in their history. They lost to Lyon in 2019, but will be hoping to put that right when they face Chelsea on May 16th.