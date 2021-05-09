Barcelona feel used by Neymar

Neymar renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 on Sunday, and his long-mooted return to Barcelona seems to be dead in the water. The Brazilian had appeared to be leaning toward a return to the club he left in the summer of 2017, but has ultimately decided to stay in Paris for four more seasons. Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, feel used.

There was genuine hope at Camp Nou that they could pull off the deal, and an emissary from the club even travelled to Paris a month ago to speak with Neymar about his future plans. Neymar apparently expressed his desire to return to Barcelona because he didn’t feel that there was a winning project in place at PSG, so for that the club feel disappointed and used, a bargaining chip in Neymar’s renewal.

Neymar spent four seasons at Barcelona. He joined the Blaugrana from Santos in 2013 before leaving for PSG in 2017, a key part of the Barcelona team that won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles, one Supercopa de Espana, one Champions League, one European Super Cup and one Club World Cup.