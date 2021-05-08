Watch: Jan Oblak saves Lionel Messi free-kick

Barcelona host Atletico Madrid this afternoon in a clash absolutely pivotal to their hopes of winning La Liga. The Blaugrana are third in the table on 74 points, level with Real Madrid in second.

Atletico lead the way with 76, while Sevilla make up the top four with 70. Should Barcelona beat Atletico, they’ll just have to rely on Madrid to drop points to take the race back in their own hands.

The game started slowly, but wasn’t without its moments. Lionel Messi played an incredible pass, went on a mazy run, and saw a well-struck free-kick saved by Jan Oblak. Clement Lenglet made an incredible challenge. Thomas Lemar and Sergio Busquets came off injured early doors, however, with the latter suffering a particularly nasty head collision.

Luis Suarez had a very Luis Suarez moment, infuriating Marc-Andre ter Stegen after making the most of a collision, while Barcelona came close once again to opening the scoring when Ilaix Moriba, on for Busquets, glanced narrowly wide.