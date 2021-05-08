Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze faces Europa League final fitness race

Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze faces a major battle to be fit in time for their Europa League final against Manchester United.

Unai Emery steered the Yellow Submarine to their first ever major final after edging past Premier League side Arsenal in the last four.

However, Nigerian international Chukwueze was forced off in pain in the first half of their second leg at the Emirates Stadium and he could now miss out on their final in Gdansk on May 26.

According to reports from Diario AS, the club have released an official statement confirming a hamstring tear, which hints at him being unlikely to feature against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Emery will give the 21-year old every chance to prove his fitness but early estimates hint at a month long absence.

Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth is also an injury doubt for Emery but the Argentinian defender is ahead of Chukweuze in his own recovery from injury.